Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.88.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

