Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.35 ($42.76) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.88.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit