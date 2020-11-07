Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

