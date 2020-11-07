Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $147.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.71.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $3,119,857. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
