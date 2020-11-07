Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $147.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $3,119,857. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

