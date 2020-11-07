GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 4390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

About GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

