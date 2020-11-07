Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.34

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 230049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.