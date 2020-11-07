Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.34

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 230049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

