General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,841,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $139.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.