Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by 364.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

