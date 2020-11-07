Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

