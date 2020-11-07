Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.60

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.60 and last traded at $201.63, with a volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.20.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Research analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 135.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,346.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 284,140 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

