Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s third-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Godaddy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

