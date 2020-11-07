Gold Resource Co. (GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 23rd

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

