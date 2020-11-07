Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.