Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.