Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.55

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93.

Get Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) alerts:

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.84 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.