Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.89 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,381,928.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,593,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Miller sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $91,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,804 shares of company stock valued at $48,636,918. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

