Graham Co. (GHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Graham has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 231.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Graham to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 366.7%.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.76. Graham has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

