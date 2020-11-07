Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.32 ($27.43).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.68 ($24.33) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.82 and its 200 day moving average is €20.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

