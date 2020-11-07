Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.
Green Plains stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
