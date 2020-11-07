Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

In related news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,415 shares of company stock worth $229,050. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

