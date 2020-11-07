Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

