GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

