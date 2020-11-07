Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (HDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock opened at C$26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

HDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

