Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.19

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.19 and last traded at C$26.79, with a volume of 22721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.30.

Several research firms have commented on HDI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

