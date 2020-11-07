Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 6896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.59.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

