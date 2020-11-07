Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 171,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Harsco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

