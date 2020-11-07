Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLG. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.94 ($57.58).

ETR:DLG opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.70 and a 200 day moving average of €36.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

