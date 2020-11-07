Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 119.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWBK. TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $350,265.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

