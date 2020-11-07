Head to Head Analysis: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) & Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Peloton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Peloton and Otis Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton $1.83 billion 19.84 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -392.06 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Otis Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton -3.93% -4.54% -2.73% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peloton and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton 1 3 21 0 2.80 Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peloton presently has a consensus price target of $122.72, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Peloton.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Peloton on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

