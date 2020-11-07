Head-To-Head Analysis: PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) vs. The Cheesecake Factory (OTCMKTS:CAKE)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PopMail.com and The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $2.48 billion 0.57 $127.29 million $2.61 11.90

The Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PopMail.com and The Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 5 10 4 0 1.95

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $30.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.87%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory -1.89% -8.16% -1.31%

Volatility and Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats PopMail.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally. The company also operated two bakery facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for international licensees, third-party bakery customers, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas, California.

