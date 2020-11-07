Head-To-Head Review: Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and e.l.f. Beauty (OTCMKTS:ELF)

Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ascendia Brands and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 3.42 $17.88 million $0.42 45.45

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendia Brands and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 5.46% 8.63% 4.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascendia Brands and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 8 0 2.80

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $22.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Ascendia Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendia Brands

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

