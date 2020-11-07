Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $47.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.