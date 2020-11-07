Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 34000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

About Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

