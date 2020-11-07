Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 425 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 425.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

