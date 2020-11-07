Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 46,422 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

