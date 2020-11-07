Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 629 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR opened at $70.12 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

