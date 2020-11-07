Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

