Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

