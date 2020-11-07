Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,845 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.