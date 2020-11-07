Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 2,862 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.07 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.