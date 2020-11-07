Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 85 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $361.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.