Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 56.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

