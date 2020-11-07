Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

