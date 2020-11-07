Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,581,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

