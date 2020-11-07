Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $273,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

