Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $698,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $229.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.23.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.