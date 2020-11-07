Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $978,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.03. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

