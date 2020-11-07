Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $233,938,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

