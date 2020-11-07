Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $63,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

