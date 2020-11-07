Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,535.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,481.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,793.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.