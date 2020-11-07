Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 419 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

